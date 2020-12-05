Dear editor,
My pet went missing so I called Animal Control, and also went down in person a few times, to see if he was there. On my next days off, I went to the Humane Society to see if someone might have found him and dropped him off there. As the person and I spoke, they both said they and Animal Control are kill shelters.
I thought there must be some mistake, because the boss at Animal Control told me they do not kill animals there. So, I called City Hall to find out what was going on. The lady told me Animal Control is a kill shelter. I asked how the animals are killed, and she said they get gassed to death. A sadistic way to be killed, even for the worst of animals.
Animal Control isn't building bridges with the community when it lies that it isn't a kill shelter.
Jeff Fogerty
Editor's note: To see the September report for Rock Springs Animal Control, which annually includes the number of animal impoundments, reclamations, adoptions, transfers, euthanizations, and other deaths, see www.rswy.net or this letter at rocketminer.com.
