Dear editor,
The mayor said for us to weigh in on how the city should kill our domestic homeless animals. But for years the public has weighed in on this issue, and it keeps falling on deaf ears.
But it's already repetitively been made clear throughout the years that the majority of the public wants the gas chambers to be banned and get the trap, spayed, neuter ordinance in place. Please!
The mayor said he has three animals, so as long as they're safe and not getting gassed to death. The mayor said it's not inhumane to gas all these other animals to death. Why the double standards?
Mike Kiggins admitted to killing over 1 million animals, yet says he cares about the animals too? OMG!
At the meeting he said he professionally kills these animals, and it's safe. Yet the article said the staff is not safe because of how vicious these cats and kittens are. So they need to be gassed to death?
If the city government and animal control can deceive the public into believing these small animals are bad, then it will convince us to keep killing them, when in reality the facts and truth are that the animals are the victims. If they fight for their lives, wouldn't we, if we were about to get gassed to death? Self preservation is not an evil. Any holocaust survivors out there? They'll tell the public what it's like to die a long tormenting death in the gas chambers.
The trap/spayed and neuter law or ordinance is doable here in Rock Springs, but the city and mayor keep saying it's something they're looking into. How many years and years does it take to look into this?
The public has been led on for years and deceived enough on this issue. It's time to stop talking and to get the TNR ordinances in place, and to ban the gas chambers.
The article said only four states still kill by the gas chambers. Wyoming is one of those four states. If 46 other states plus Casper, Cody, and Laramie, Wyoming, have banned the gas chambers, and they have the TNR ordinances in place, there is no excuse why we can't.
Michael M. Waters
