Dear Editor,
My name is David Degoyette and I have high-functioning Asperger’s syndrome.
The last day I worked was June 23, 2016. I had just become a journeyman Teamster in heavy highway construction in the Seattle area after completing a three-year apprenticeship.
This was supposed to be the thing. I had my eye on it for over a decade and the job was going to be what would allow me to have a standard of living that I had never enjoyed before.
I had been running my truck for the last month with a faulty airbag in the seat that the company refused to fix, and all those hits caught up with me. I got out of bed one morning and fell into a heap on the floor in blinding pain and that was it.
My career was over, then my girlfriend of seven years walked out the door and everything I had been working for evaporated around me. My older brother had been begging me to come and live in Rock Springs for a few years after, and when my doctor said I was at maximum medical improvement and there was no point in continuing to see him, I moved out here.
I arrived just a few days after Christmas in 2018, and my brother was a changed man. I had left everything behind and had nothing to go back to and my brother wanted to get drunk and fight me. I wouldn't join him and the last night I stayed he kicked my dog and the next day I was gone.
That was my first week here.
By the grace of God I found a place of my own very fast, but my brother didn't like that I hadn't left town and thus began the Facebook drama that still is going on today as he and his wife enlisted their friends in an effort to run me out of town. I would have gladly left if I had of had anywhere to go to.
I decided to try and make the best of what was a bad situation and I decided to check out the aquatic center at Western Wyoming Community College.
My sincere hope was to use the facilities to exercise but to also make friends. I spend a lot of time alone and just being able to talk with someone is nice.
Initially things went well and I felt that I had developed a good friendliness with the aquatic director as well as two lifeguards. It was so nice to have people to interact with that I looked forward to going every day.
I even had lunch with one of the guards one day. It was the first time in years that I had done anything social and it felt good. I felt like I was making friends and I felt like maybe things would be OK. I decided to register for classes, and even though my back injury makes walking, standing, sitting and just existing awful often, I thought well maybe one class would be OK.
Then everything changed.
The lifeguard I had the friendly lunch with was chatting with me, as usual it was just a few minutes before the end of the session and it was just her and I in the pool area and we were both happy just talking about nonsense when the aquatic director rushed into the pool area screaming and waving her arms at the lifeguard for talking to me!
It was a huge shock to me and I retreated into the men's locker room and listened from the other side of the door as the lifeguard was sobbing and the aquatic director threatened her job.
I got dressed and went straight to human resources to report what had just happened to an employee there and to myself. I believed that this was the right thing to do.
The next time I went I was told by the aquatic director that I was not allowed to speak unnecessarily to the employees.
I spent the next month not speaking to anyone at all. I watched, I listened and I compared all that I saw others doing to what I had been doing and what I observed was that others distracted the guards far more than I ever had yet they were not having the same result that I had experienced.
After a month I decided to speak again, it was the end of the session and it was just I and a different guard that I had a good rapport with.
I said hello and almost immediately the aquatic director came running out and sent the guard on break and when she returned she told me that she was in trouble for speaking to me.
I went back to human resources again to report what was happening immediately.
The next day I came in to swim and was violently confronted by one of the regular swimmers who is a personal friend of the aquatic director, who had been made aware that I had gone to HR and I was threatened for it. I realized it was no longer safe for me to be there and I stopped going.
I made a formal complaint with the college, the end result of it being that they made me out to be the bad guy and that was the end of it for them.
Needless to say I chose to get a refund for the class that I had paid for and never return.
The online harassment continued, spurred on by and organized by my brother and his wife, I refused to be silenced or run out of town.
After my brother threatened my life to my mother, I put a restraining order on him but because everything was hearsay, in the end it was dismissed. Some of the things they were slandering me with online were very extreme and others who had never met me in this community picked up the torch and are still carrying it today!
I decided to start going to the rec center to swim and use the hot tub and I still hoped that I would maybe make a friend.
I truly enjoy talking to people and I had been developing a friendly rapport with the employees and the patrons then one day the employees weren't smiling at me anymore. One of them became involved with the online harassment and slanders taking place and the entire dynamic changed to hostile.
I decided not to stop going, I need that hot tub! I hate the jets though! They kick up the chlorine and that gives me a migraine if I stay too long with the jets running, and that leads to some very interesting hot tub psychology!
An interesting dynamic is when I will be relaxing in the tub and someone asks if I would like the jets on? Often when I answer, no, I prefer them off, that will trigger a hostile response from that person. It can range anywhere from that person respecting what I would prefer which does happen, all the way to the extreme of threats of violence and intimidation!
I have experienced the full range. The times when they turn them on anyway I get out. I have even had hostile responses for leaving!
During the time that I have been going to the rec center I have noticed things that I feel definitely need changing and I decided that I would take up this fight to try to fix what I see as some pretty serious issues at this public facility.
The two big problems that I saw initially are waste as well as a safety issue involving unsupervised children.
The waste is water waste and vandalism. The showers run for far too long during normal use and all of that water is literally money down the drain. That water isn't free and it takes energy to heat it back up. I am willing to bet that alone is a significant annual cost to the budget. Add to that unsupervised kids who use the showers as a water park and completely deplete the hot water and you have an even larger annual hit to the budget. Add on top of that the doors on the lockers that get torn off at a hundred dollars a pop and other acts of vandalism and that annual hit to the budget is starting to become very significant.
It would be unthinkable for the center to allow anyone to run and play without lifeguards in the pool area always present and always watching so why is there no staff in the locker room where there is a hot tub and sauna that is being used by small children against policy? And when I bring up this safety issue why is it met with such a lack of concern by those whose job it is to be concerned?
So I decided to take my concerns straight to the public on Sweetwater County Rants and Raves! I began posting and received the usual death threats and threats of violence against me and all the slanders that come when anyone dares stand up in a community be it big or small and voice their opinion!
Undaunted by all the hate, I kept speaking on it, then one evening while sitting in the hot tub alone, two men and a child came into the hot tub area of the locker room where I was relaxing my back. The men got into the hot tub while the child proceeded to begin turning on every single shower!
I asked the man who I assumed to be the boy's father in the most reasonable tone I could make if the boy needed to turn them all on?
Immediately the two men became hostile in the extreme. They both stood up and death threats and threats about what they would do to me ensued! Needless to say I left the locker room quickly! I went upstairs and I asked the staff on duty to phone 911.
It is my position that what had just happened is unacceptable behavior and individuals who are so unhinged that they would behave this way in a public facility need to have their actions documented and their names known to the facility and law enforcement.
So I found it confusing when the response of the staff was to interact with me as if I was the unreasonable one for having come to the desk in search of help!
The police arrived, and I asked that the video be pulled. The officer told that would happen and if I see them there again to call 911.
So a few days later I saw one of them men there again and went to the desk to ask them to call 911, and the staff just sat there and stared at me. No one lifted up a phone and no one was interested in helping. I luckily had one bar of signal and I was able to make a call to 911 and about a half hour later officers arrived. I could tell from the officers’ demeanor that they weren't real enthusiastic about helping me out but to their credit they did follow me around as I looked to see if that man was still there and that is when I encountered one of the staff who was on duty the night of the first 911 call. I asked him about the video, if it had been pulled yet, and that is when I learned that on that evening, as soon as I had left the officer instructed him to not pull the footage and to just drop it!
I was floored! I couldn't believe what I was hearing and the looks on the officers’ faces made me believe that I wasn't going to find any help here and that they were simply going through the motions and had no interest or intention of actually helping me.
So I called the mayor’s office and asked for a meeting, the mayor met with me and heard my concerns and asked me to meet with the new director of the rec center so she could hear them also and that's what I did. A month went by and I am watching to see if there are any changes and I'm not seeing anything evident. Then a couple days ago as I relaxed alone in the locker room hot tub a man I had never seen before wanted to fight me because when he asked if I wanted the jets on I replied that I did not. He was irate and hostile and the words coming from his mouth and his behavior are unacceptable and so I went to find a staff member to mediate.
It strikes me as extremely concerning that the reaction from the staff is more or less a shoulder shrug and a dismissal of the incident. That truly disturbs me. I decided to leave as I felt unsafe with this person's still present and when I got upstairs I asked the director if we could speak? She saw me, but I felt that overall she was dismissive and was looking at me as the source of the problem and she wrote the incident off as being "oil and coal culture."
So I took it to the City Council the following evening and I spoke my concerns during the petition portion of the meeting and everyone said that they would look into it. I suppose we will see.
Here is the thing I want the readers to understand about Asperger’s. Tesla had it and so did Einstein. Asperger’s doesn't mean stupid or incapable. It means that subtle cues that most folks pick up on I am blind to while other things that you never see are completely obvious to me. It means that in stressful situations I have difficulty with verbal communication and I thrive in honest and calm debates while I flee from hostility if possible.
What I have experienced at both the college and the rec center in this community is discrimination, and when I asked for help I experienced even more discrimination, violence and threats of violence and a complete and total dismissal of my needs as a living and breathing human being and this needs to change, and oil and coal culture be damned.
David Degoyette, Rock Springs
