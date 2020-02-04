Dear editor,
I am a parent of a student at Rock Springs High School. There are so many things happening nationally, and we will feel it in our homes and it will transfer to our students in school. Education happens at home, with us as parents or caregivers first. Education also happens within a community. The best education comes when home, community and school can come together to provide the best results.
There are positive avenues that we as parents and community members can take when politics are involved. There are active political parties here in Sweetwater County and attending one of their meetings may help students learn a productive way to participate politically. There are also City Council meetings and many other board meetings that happen at night.
If you're not interested in politics, many volunteer-led sports are constantly looking for coaches and board members. This is truly a need. I know parents that have to miss one sport that they are coaching to attend another sport's board meeting. There is also the Ray Lavato Recycling Center that is always looking for volunteers. They're sometimes open on Saturdays. Just bring some gloves and your recyclables.
I'm sure that there is more out there, but these are the few things that I know are kid-friendly and they are happy to teach our children with us how to be civically active.
See you out and about!
Meghan Jensen, Rock Springs
