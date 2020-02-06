Dear editor,
I would like to thank you for repeatedly allowing Tom Gagnon to exercise his First Amendment rights on your editorial page, even though, at the same time he proposes to deny said rights to anyone who disagrees with his agenda. Apparently, displaying a flag on your pickup truck now makes one an instant member of the KKK “riding off to commit atrocities, like against African Americans.” Wow! Does that include all the flags proudly displayed “on pickup trucks” during the Fourth of July and Homecoming parades?
Mr. Gagnon goes on to imply that all presidential candidates and their constituents, excluding our current and future President and his constituents, can exercise their First Amendment rights.
Fortunately, according to Mr. Gagnon there is “only a very small minority of trouble makers” in the group he labeled “most Wyoming voters, 70% plus.” That’s US!
Mr. Gagnon continues with worn out “fear mongering” tactics ominously warning “hospitals should prepare themselves for the sort of injuries, like bullet and knife wounds” and “the sight of bleeding, broken and dead people, right in our own streets!” Lions and tigers and bears, on Dewar Drive! OH MY!
Meanwhile, one senior official at DHS was quoted as saying, “It was in that period (as the Trump campaign emerged) that we really became aware of them. These antifa guys were showing up with weapons, shields and bike helmets and just being the (expletive) out of people. … They’re using Molotov cocktails, they’re starting fires, they’re throwing bombs and smashing windows.”
Mr. Gagnon’s verbosely articulated drivel can surely only be attributed to the influence of such great storytellers as Rep. Adam Schiff, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi. Perhaps his talents are better suited for the East or West Coast, or the DNC.
Enjoy your First Amendment rights, Mr. Gagnon, the same rights guaranteed to every American citizen.
Sincerely,
Dan Kershisnik,
Rock Springs
