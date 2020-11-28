Dear editor,
Thanks for once again allowing us to be enlightened by Tom Gagnon's "River Ramblings." Tom starts with a bang, objectifying "five beautiful women in their 20s and 30s, and gosh darn (he) had to social distance ... ." One look at the size of the rafts in the accompanying photo pretty much shoots down the "Social distancing self righteousness" he professes later in his letter. Tom continues with a brief autobiography including "river rafting ... for 17 years through college and far beyond" and "taking a 15-year 'vacation' in Rock Springs, Wyoming."
Mr. Gagnon continues by highlighting his physical endurance, rafting prowess and preference for "hot and fun in a hippy sort of way" women. He then takes aim at "Sally," the one women on the trip whose attire didn't meet his approval and whose intelligence was determined by her non-interest in his "River Ramblings." He then pigeonholes over 70 million American voters as "Sally-types." Typical Tom.
Finally, Tom gushes over how he is "greatly relieved that shortly our country will no longer be misled by a Sally-type ... ." Well get ready for the rapids of the new administration. Once the canceled college debt (forget about the hundreds of thousands who have diligently paid their college debts through hard work and sacrifice) defunding law enforcement, free college, canceled rents and mortgages, universal income, early release of convicted felons, decriminalization of illegal immigration and misdemeanors and replacing the "Star Spangled Banner" as the national anthem become holes in your raft ... see how long that raft stays afloat.
Stop the Californication of the United States of America!
Dan Kershisnik,
Rock Springs
