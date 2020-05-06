Dave Simpson, a newspaper man for 40 million years, is snarky but not insightful. In an editorial in the Rocket-Miner, April 11, 2020, he was right to characterize the broad, constant, and increasing opposition to Trump as hate. It is well deserved, however, and it is even mathematically logical. Unfortunately, this hate is spreading to include Trump supporters, too. This is not cutesy anymore.
A friend of mine, a man with a Ph.D., expressing frustration at Trump supporters opined, “Trump fans should get together in massive happy-and-touchy rallies of sycophantic praise for cult leader Trumpy. This way they would all catch the coronavirus and die.”
Another friend, a well-to-do computer entrepreneur who I used to otherwise think about as a very liberal, understanding and peaceful person, recently bought a secondhand AR-15. The gun is a marvel of engineering, it is accurate and really fast. It was shot only a few times since the original owner panic bought it during the Obama administration. Just recently, however, with payments coming up on his used truck, and lot rent for his trailer, it was either sell the kids, or the AR-15. My friend bought the gun for about 30% of new, and that included about 200 rounds of ammunition.
Yet another liberal friend, a middle-aged librarian weighing just 100 pounds, and in a crowd about the least conspicuous person you could imagine, bought a Glock 9mm in November of 2016. She did this because she didn’t feel safe with the boastful and ignorant liars suddenly running the country. She has over a hundred hours of shooting-range practice.
In normal interactions, at least among open-minded and non-racist people, everyone starts off with a reservoir of respect, tolerance, and sympathy. It’s automatic. Over time, however, all these good feelings can be depleted by abhorrent things said and done. Who and what we advocate for, also, weighs on the equation. So, when Trump says or does something really objectionable, and his fans don’t condemn it, they too, by extension, become objectionable.
In a nutshell, you are who and what you support. One of countless examples is Trump’s weakening of the EPA, and its traditional role of making air and water quality better. By not condemning Trump for this, his supporters are showing ignorance at best, and ingratitude at worse, for efforts and laws that have been gradually making our lives healthier. Lower emission standards for power plants and cars come to mind.
Laws and regulations are needed to protect our voting rights, food, water and air, among much more, yet all of these are becoming weaker. This is all because of Trump. Only an idiot would not be able see how this is bad for all of us.
Turning to the beginning of this mess, Trump is an illegitimate president because he didn’t win the popular vote. In fact, he lost by a whooping 2.8 million votes. This outrageous injustice has happened twice in sixteen years, to the advantage of Republicans, when the Electoral College first put George W. Bush into the White House, over Al Gore. Had that turned out the other way, it is likely that we would be nearly off our addiction to fossil fuels, and enjoying the free and clean energy of the sun and the wind. Related to this, it is very likely that 9/11 would not have occurred, because we would be busy at home putting up solar panels instead of meddling in the Middle East.
There have been about 200 attempts, mostly by Democrats, to eliminate the Electoral College. Trump was also legally impeached, but the Republican controlled Senate refused to do its job. They showed utter contempt for The Constitution, and all things good and just in America. Given these interrelated circumstances, what would any reasonably logical person conclude? Doing the mental calculous, the sum is resentment and hatred.
Now we have this arrogant and boorishly-ignorant bully in the White House, and Democrats and Socialists and decent people, including many Republicans, are daily scandalized by the liar-in-chief. These feelings are not because of what the media says, but because of what Trump says and does. His reservoir of respect, tolerance, and sympathy is a dry lakebed, and by association his fans too. It is at the peril of Trump fans to adopt the snarky attitudes of Dave Simpson, because patience have run out.
Tom Gagnon, Rock Springs
