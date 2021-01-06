Dear Editor,
I guess it was just a matter of time before the Rocket Miner was absorbed by the Main Stream Media. I suppose it would have been too much to ask that you warn your readers that they would soon be saturated with liberal drivel on the "Opinion" page of the Rocket. I have responded to these not so subtle assaults with some success on a couple of occasions, but my latest attempt to issue a rebuttal has found my response pushed to the back burner repeatedly, after being assured by you, Mr. Editor, that my opinion would receive equal consideration.
Apparently, the Rocket Miner has found a new trove of "preferred" "writers" in "Writers On The Range." Unfortunately, the "writers" they print in the Rocket Miner would be more aptly included in a group called "Whiners on the Range." These folks are fast to find fault in our "fossil fuel" ways, spouting green energy propaganda while they jet set back and forth to Bulgaria and use fossil fuel powered vehicles to cross multiple state lines during a pandemic to pursue personal adventures and exploration!
Anyway, I won't hold my breath waiting for this letter to be published in the Rocket. Or the one before ...
Dan Kershisnik,
Rock Springs
