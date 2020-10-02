As a high school senior, my parents told me they could not afford college. So I worked hard to obtain a scholarship through Western Wyoming College. I was the only member of my family to go to college. Western was the only way to accomplish my college education.
After my children finished school, I went back to Western for my second degree. During that time, I saw single moms receive care for their children while they got training for productive jobs. I saw young men learn skills to care for their families and continue on to good careers. Although some of my teachers were from academia, many came from the private sector – the best in their field – from our own community.
My experience at Western was one of the most important parts of my life Without it I would never have had an education. Yes! Western Wyoming was valuable to me, and I would recommend it to anyone.
Laura Yandell, Rock Springs
