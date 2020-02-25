Dear editor,
A letter was posted online for the public to read about gas chambers.
It said how only vicious animals, or feral cats, wild animals, and the sick or old animals are killed in the gas chambers.
When gas fumes are inhaled it burns the lungs and internal organs to the point of death. It’s one of the most agonizing, painful, long and cruel deaths out there. So when Mike Kiggins and the mayor write letters saying how humane it is to kill by gas, it’s an outright lie. Their letters are misleading, deceptive, and manipulative. They’re misinforming the public, and refining their lies, to make it look like it’s the truth.
46 states and some towns in Wyoming have woke up to the fact that gassing any animal to death is one of the worst ways to kill any animal. So they’ve banned gas chambers. They understand, not even the worst of animals deserves to be killed in the gas chambers.
Yet Mike Kiggins and Mayor Tim Kaumo keep saying it’s humane to kill by gassing the animals to death. They demonize the innocent animals, in order to manipulate the public into believing these bad animals deserve to be killed. All lies!
Animal Control uses a tool to drag cats out of isolated spots. It’s a thin wire loop with a long pole, which can reach and can be tightened around the animal’s neck, arm, leg, tail, or body, so the cat can’t free themselves. Mike Kiggins doesn’t care if he breaks their necks or other body parts, and kills them before he can throw them in the gas chambers. No one’s looking.
Keep in mind, he’s killed over 1 million animals at Animal Control already. Not to mention the ones he’s admitted to killing on his days off, when he goes out in the wild to kill other kinds of animals.
The dark truth, the agonizing sufferings, violence, and brutal killings of the animals which go on behind the scenes at Animal Control, is never exposed to the public.
The gas chambers could have been banned in Rock Springs decades ago. They still aren’t because it’s a cheap way to kill the animals.
Jeff Fogerty, Rock Springs
Editor’s note: Mike Kiggins worked for the city of Rock Springs from May 1, 1990, to Feb. 3, 2020.
To kill 1,000,000 animals in 30 years, one would need to need to kill more than 91 animals a day or 33,215 animals a year.
