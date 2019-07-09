The kids are making us proud
Dear Editor:
On Flaming Gorge Days our Wyoming Military National Guard band played two concerts in the park and marched in our parade. The first song was our National Anthem.
There were young people playing basketball adjacent to the park, and when they heard the music they all stopper their game and placed their hands over their hearts until the music ended.
It was something to behold, and it touched me very much. I wanted to share this because I believe it touched a lot of people.
Pat Jaramillo
Green River
