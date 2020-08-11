Dear editor,
The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) requires school districts to provide outreach to parents to inform them of the full spectrum of instructional programs and related services offered to students with disabilities. Sweetwater County School District No. 1, state of Wyoming “Child Find” services locate, identify, and evaluate students with disabilities residing in the district.
If your child is not currently receiving special education services and you believe that the child has learning and/or behavioral difficulties including autism, deaf-blindness, developmental delay, emotional disabilities, hearing impairment, intellectual disabilities, multiple disabilities, orthopedic impairments, other health impairments, specific learning disabilities, speech or language impairment, traumatic brain injury, or visual impairment, please contact the Special Services director of the district at 307-352-3400. Some school age children with disabilities, who do not meet eligibility criteria under the IDEA, may be eligible for services under the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, if it is determined that they have a physical or mental impairment which substantially limits one or more major life activities, and have a record of such an impairment, and are regarded as having such an impairment. Please contact the district Human Resources Office at 307-352-3400 for additional information on this service.
Children eligible for special education services from the district include those children age 3 to 21. If you suspect that your child, at any age, may need an evaluation to determine eligibility for special education services, you may request an evaluation, at no cost, from the district. All information by evaluation is strictly confidential. Interpreters are available for parents needing communication in their native language.
Sincerely,
Kayci Arnoldi, director of Special Services,
Child Identification Committee,
Sweetwater County School District No. 1
