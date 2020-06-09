Dear Governor Gordon:
I have lived in Wyoming all my life. My childhoods years, prior to the seventh grade, were spent traveling and living all over our state. My father worked seismograph, and based on the need we would move as often as needed. After that we settled in Worland. I went to college in our state and worked for our state for 32 years as a habitat biologist for Wyoming Game and Fish. I have seen areas that few see in this great state working as a biologist. This has impacted me and my perspective about the importance of the Red Desert
The last few years of my career were spent building coalitions with corporate agents in an interagency office addressing mitigation needs for the Pinedale Anticline and Jonah Fields. In my mind, my mitigation work is far from done. We spent a good share of the money protecting private lands for the future of wildlife but not improving the management to improve/increase numbers of species. Therefore, mitigation was not achieved. The goal to increase numbers of species is critical to make up for those lost from gas production. The Golden Triangle is critical habitat for many of these species. The Nature Conservancy identified large areas in the Golden Triangle where mitigation should be done, based on species impacted by the fields and present in that area.
Because of this I would encourage you to think of at least the Golden Triangle as continuing needed mitigation. That area is pretty much unspoiled and it should remain that way. I won’t highlight all of the values here, there are plenty who have already done that and they are enormous. I would just offer you anything you might want from me in the way of that plan for its future. I prefer win-win scenarios and preferably grass roots efforts. I also support what WOC, WWF and others are doing in this effort.
My time spent working and living in Wyoming has taught me a lot about the need for wild places and wildlife. Wyoming people live here for our lands and our way of life. We need to invest in the future as well, for our families. I have lived all over the state and have a lot of love for Wyoming. I would be willing to invest a lot of time in the Golden Triangle for many reasons.
I appreciate the opportunity to express my thoughts to you and tell you who I am – one of your constituents, who wants what best for our state. Thank you for what you are doing as governor for our state.
Sincerely,
Dan O. Stroud
Retired habitat biologist
Affiliated/connected with the Wyoming Outdoor Council, Citizens for Responsible Energy Development, Wyoming Wildlife Federation, Back Country Horsemen, Sierra Club, Muley Fanatic Foundation, and Upper Green River Alliance
