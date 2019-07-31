Dear Rock Springs, Wyoming,
My family traveled recently from Montana to the Sweetwater Complex for the National High School Finals Rodeo. Our 2015 Chevy Duramax had major mechanical problems upon arrival, and with horses to care for and a hard-earned competition to be ready for, we were (as parents) concerned that this could be a disaster.
What we didn't realize is that Rock Springs is full of courteous, neighborly and helpful citizens.
First, your local Chevy dealer gave us a courtesy car so we get around. And the service staff at Whisler were attentive, knowledgeable and performed excellent service. Curt, the best diesel mechanic in Wyoming, and his sidekick, Colby, did a great job in getting our family back on the road as soon as possible ... . Jessie, the service manager, was also awesome to work with as were all the employees in the service department ... .
The Sweetwater Complex staff, Kandi/Erika/Julie, kindly let us stay on the grounds after the rodeo until our truck was fixed! My wife commented that all the people we interacted with (movie theater, stores, restaurants) were friendly and nice -- not something you see everyday.
We really enjoyed our time in Rock Springs and the beautiful country around you. Thank you for making our longer-than-expected stay a delight to remember. And yes, our daughter did great at the rodeo.
Thank you Rock Springs, you guys are the best!
Sincerely, Louie King,
Choteau, Montana
