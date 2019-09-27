Dear Editor,
The Rock Springs High School Hall of Fame Induction Banquet on Sept. 7 was quite the event! The committee did an excellent job of making it a memorable occasion, not only for the inductees but the guests as well.
The arena was decorated very nicely, and the food was good. The event included a slide show that told a little bit about each inductee, and then the inductee spoke. All were humbled by their nomination. Camaraderie was in the air! My brother Gerald was one of the nominees, and we are so proud of him.
Ella (Mattinson) Larson,
Rock Springs
