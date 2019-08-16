Greetings Rock Springs community,
My name is Dustin Roberts, and I am currently serving time in the Wyoming State Penitentiary at Rawlins. I was arrested on May 31, 2018. I was charged with attempt to disarm a peace officer, aggravated assault and battery on a peace officer, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of cocaine.
With tremendous respect and sincere gratitude, I want to thank Wyoming State Patrolman Joshua Carris. Officer Carris initiated the turn of events which ultimately led me to a change of thinking and new perspective on life. I am disappointed in the way I reacted upon being detained, and I am grateful for the value of life Officer Carris displayed to me.
In the moment of the altercation my nerves went haywire. All rational and logical thinking was lost. In desperation to avoid the consequences of my situation, I attempted suicide. I ran in front of a semi on Interstate 80. Officer Carris pulled me to the side of the road. While I was struggling with Carris, the truck driver I had stopped placed me in a chokehold and subdued me, allowing Carris to place me in cuffs.
My immediate response to the incident provided profound evidence to the extent of the detrimental state of addiction I was in. Having turned to drugs to relieve depression when I was a teenager, addiction progressed and nearly destroyed me. I am grateful to be alive and sober.
While awaiting court proceedings as I sat in jail, I began taking advantage of meetings and classes. I began attending A.A., N A., Latter-day Saints 12-Step group, church services and education classes. I also participated in and graduated from the JBX program offered by Southwest Counseling. Taking advantage of every opportunity has aided me in an extensive self-evaluation. I was finally able to acknowledge and admit that my life was extremely dysfunctional and I had lost control of positive thinking. I have gained wisdom and changed since accepting the truth. I am well equipped with the knowledge and tools to lead a better lifestyle.
I finally feel freedom from the chains that had bound me to depression, addiction and criminal thinking. I have found the means to forgive myself from a loving God I have faith in. Self-pity will not drag me back into the grasp of addiction. I don’t regret the life I have lived. I have first-hand experience that I can use to help the still-suffering addict. Henry Ford once made a statement of wisdom summing up that “experience is the thing of supreme value in life.” True, if the person is willing to turn their past into a good account for positive change.
I have read the Bible four times through in the past year along with numerous Christian and other self-help books. I am now viewing life from a new perspective. I realize the damage I was inflicting to myself, my family and country. I have a burning desire to help other addicts find the peace and freedom that God is willing to grant us. Sobriety can be achieved by looking in at one’s self and by the willingness, open mind and honesty to confront issues dealing with life on life’s terms.
By admitting my faults and sharing my mistakes through a testimony of my change, I can stay sober today. I hope and pray that, God willing, I can shine some light into another addict’s life. I want to carry a message to our youth and let them know that decisions today carve the path of tomorrow.
It is no secret that our country is in a perilous epidemic of addiction. Life is too precious to be wasted. Life is too valuable to sit by and do nothing to correct a problem that I helped progress. Upon release from prison, I will be getting involved in alcohol and drug awareness in my hometown, Greenfield, Ohio, where there are many kids in need of a warning and guidance to making better decisions than I have.
I would like to give recognition to some outstanding and compassionate gentlemen of the Rock Springs and surrounding communities. They are virtuous role models and true leaders of a “pay it forward” world. I have nothing but love and gratitude for their words of wisdom and efforts to make a difference in our world, one man at a time. Thanks to these men, I am not the man I used to be.
First, I want to give a special thanks to Ross Little of Southwest Counseling for his help and for counseling inmates through the JBX program at the Sweetwater County Detention Center. His passion to help people make changes to their thinking and develop skills and useful tools to cope with our emotions and how to control our response to them is remarkable. Ross is a great listener and a valuable asset to the community in his effort to help rehabilitate criminal minds.
Second, a huge thanks to all the men from the Church of Latter-day Saints for devoting their time to host a faith based 12-step meeting. We shared God’s word in ways that inspired repentance and hope of a second chance to live according to God’s will for us. Through my experiences, poetry, many tears, smiles and laughs, I have grown closer to the loving God I believe in. Thank you for helping me to receive God ‘s healing to my brokenness. Thank you to retired Sheriff Rich Haskell, retired Sheriff Deputy Brad Thorne, active County Commissioner Jeff Smith and all other LDS elders that made an impact on my life. May God bless you all!
Third, I want to thank Greg Fischer, retired military veteran, for his continuing service by teaching classes such as men’s world history, self-improvement and financial development. Greg is a great man of faith and full of priceless wisdom. He fulfills the cycle “paying it forward.” You can only keep what you have if you are willing to give it away. “Those who forget the past are bound to repeat it.”
Through all the selfless service these men do they are redefining the hometown hero. If our country had more men like them we would see faster progress in resolving the tragic problem of addiction. Our nation’s future gravely depends on our ability to come together as “one race,” the human race, and place all differences aside.
We all share a common enemy. Addiction is not bias or prejudice. It is what I like to call “ the equal opportunity destroyer.” Rich, poor, black, white, Muslim, Christian, Islam or atheist — all are vulnerable to become slaved victims of addiction. There is a war in our streets, communities and families. Addiction seeks to divide and conquer. United we stand, divided we will inevitably fall. God bless America.
Dustin L. Roberts
