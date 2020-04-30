Dear Editor:
I must take polite exception to the editorials by Connie Wilcox-Timar and the Rocket Miner staff in the April 25, 2020, Rocket Miner. The shutdown of this nation and the world is not just a temporary inconvenience nor is it a political issue. There will be both immediate and long-lasting effects on our people and our society. Our citizens are losing jobs, businesses, health insurance, retirement funds; the list goes on. And, for many of these people, these loses will be permanent. While they may not die today these loses will lead to severe health and welfare problems in the future. More and more of our people will have a difficult time paying bills.
Item: (same issue) Utility rate hikes expected.
In my district we are preparing for the 2020-2021 budget. A concern is how to compensate for the number of customers who will fall behind in their utility bill due to loss of income. Will the JPWB reduce the water billing to the district to compensate for the unpaid water bills? Will the RSM Utilities reduce the sewer billing to the district to compensate for the unpaid sewer bills? Will government regulations be reduced to reduce district operating cost? Will the other district residents have to cover these unpaid bills?
Peaceful protest is not selfish. Standing arm-in-arm blocking peaceful protest is. As I read and hear the comments against the protest, I see that most are from people who are secure in their income. Their paychecks go on, some in the millions of dollars. The recent car caravan through Rock Springs was a laudable event but where did the money go? $15,000.00 to buy PPE for people who work for entities which are required by law provide such equipment? What about the people who have no home or food? I work as an operator and first responder. I saw none of the money nor would I accept it, but I can’t buy masks and face shield anyway since none are available on the open market.
I, personally, am not going to look down my nose at or castigate anyone who is concerned about feeding their children or losing their home or business or the ability to obtain health care. Already emergency room visits are down 40% for heart attack, stroke, diabetes and other normal emergencies. How much of this is due to the inability to pay or to limited access to emergency rooms? No, I am not going to criticize crises those who protest. I will pray for them and help food banks and other aid agencies. Martin Luther said, in 1527, Vocations are God given responsibilities (Luther’s letter to Rev. Dr. Johann Hess). He stayed in his pastoral position throughout the epidemic. I will stay in my position throughout this crisis.
Lee Splett, Rock Springs
