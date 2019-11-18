The mayor wrote a letter to the public. He said they only kill aggressive or sick animals. He said they fight Mike Kiggins, so they're the only ones who have to be killed.
But in order for Mike Kiggins to stay safe, he has a tool to grab them which rips all the fur off the cats' necks, tails and legs. This way he can slam them around possibly breaking their necks, legs or tails as they fight for their lives, before Kiggins can manage to stuff them in the gas chambers so he can kill them. He muzzles the dogs and clamps their mouths shut with a tight rope so they can't bite him.
See, all living beings have a built-in survival thing, so they do fight for their lives, Mayor Kaumo.
After Mike Kiggins stuffs the animals in the gas chambers, they no longer fight him. As he turns the gas on they start fighting each other, vomit all over, and gasp for air, as they die a long and horrific death.
By demonizing and blaming the animals, (the real victims) these city officials can justify the mass killings which go on here.
Mike Kiggins said he's killed over one million animals, and the other animal control officers have more than matched that throughout the years.
The mayor said animal control, he and Mr. Pacheco are all for the animals. People who care get rid of the gas chambers and also put the TNR in place like all the other 46 states have. These states have realized just how cruel and inhumane it is to kill innocent animals in the gas chambers.
Jeff Fogerty
