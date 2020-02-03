Dear editor,
Back in the day it was horses ridden by men in white capes, now it is pickup trucks with flags. We have all seen footage of the KKK riding off to commit atrocities, likely against African Americans. This is, remarkably, the reactionary direction that many Americans are heading, even right here in Rock Springs. Hopefully this is only a very small minority of troublemakers, but it is the responsibility of all of us to deal with.
MAGA hats and other Trump paraphernalia, and Confederate flags, are expressions of hate, and they are substitutions for swastikas. They do not express patriotism, but division, ingratitude, and hate. The recent disturbances at Rock Springs High School are, though despicable and unacceptable, not surprising, considering the hateful and divisive figure in the White House. Most Wyoming voters, 70% plus, helped to bring this situation into being.
Still, School District No. 1 has to act -- it cannot do otherwise -- forcefully and with speed. Our city and the nation are facing the equivalent of a zombie invasion. The racists are bullying and unreasoning, and they are proudly hypocritical and ignorant.
The sorts of demonstrations we have seen lately are not “free speech.” It is intimidation. It is hate speech. It’s not a long leap from insults to fist pumping, to general violence and herding people into gas chambers.
Students who participate in showing support for Trump-style racism should be suspended, and their parents fined or imprisoned.
Longer term, schools need to reintroduce classes in civics. No one should graduate without writing at least one good five-page paper on a subject of governance, or the history of racism in our country. To facilitate this, at the very least, school libraries should become libraries again, instead of “Media Centers,” chock-full of wires and computers and only a few BOOKS.
At our current trajectory, general violence is quite likely, and hospitals should prepare themselves for the sorts of injuries, like bullet and knife wounds, that accompany conflict. Historically, when violence strikes, it is always a surprise and shocking. Not till we have the sight of bleeding, broken, and dead people, right on our own streets, will we awaken to just what Donald Trump in the White House truly means; but then it might be too late.
Tom Gagnon, Rock Springs
