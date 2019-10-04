Dear editor,
We need to petition our state governor and assemblymen and women. In the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains in California, the state runs trains and the round houses and stations as part of the State Historic Parks (https://www.railtown1897.org/visit/excursion-train-rides) and has a State Rail Museum in Sacramento (www.californiarailroad.museum).
This would be a great revenue maker, not only for the communities where the trains run through, and create jobs and tourism and create diversity in our economics. It makes sense, and that is why I suggest going through the state of Wyoming and Utah to help create this. It didn't take very long for California to do it either back in the '70s and '80s when the public requested them to help keep this history of the west alive.
There is potential to get grant money from the feds as well since the transcontinental railroad, the coal industry, and other aspects of trains helped create this nation to what it is today. There are retiring rail employees that would be a conductor and there are plenty of rail buffs out there.
Even in the middle of nowhere in Ely, Nevada, the Northern Nevada Rail Museum has operating rails and provides opportunities for people to actually conduct and drive the trains. We have great examples of train tourism in neighboring states including Colorado with the Durango Silverton train, and look how it transformed the area from lumber and mining to very popular tourist destinations. What is really neat is that we have interstate access, which makes it even more accessible.
Harold Bjork, Rock Springs
