We should support PacifiCorp
Paying as little as possible for electricity is good, right? And that’s what an upcoming meeting is all about. It will be held at Rock Springs City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. till 2 p.m.
In summary, PacifiCorp (a.k.a. Rock Mountain Power) has a new Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) that it believes will help to minimize rates in its multistate service area. This is a perfectly ordinary thing that utility companies do all over the country. It is their job to keep electricity safe, reliable, and inexpensive.
Wyoming’s Public Service Commission (PSC), however, claims to have found flaws in the IRP, and are conducting a hostile investigation, with your tax dollars. This hostility from the PSC toward PacifiCorp is motivated by Wyoming’s attempt to keep coal mines and plants open. This is understandable, given the history of coal in our state, and because of the numerous jobs that the coal industry provides. It is, however, completely futile.
It’s no secret that solar and wind are now more cost-effective. If Wyoming does not face this reality and embrace clean power, pretty soon we will have all this coal laying around with no one to sell it to.
This may not be what Wyoming wants, but it looks like this is what we’re going to get. We cannot control what the future will bring to us, but we can control our response to foreseeable changes.
This is why we should attend the meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m. We should support PacifiCorp, and tell PSC officials that they are out of line with reality.
Tom Gagnon,
Rock Springs
Please participate in the Wyo. Public Service Commission meeting
Dear Editor,
I am writing to let the community know of an important meeting to be held in Rock Springs Jan. 29 with the Wyoming Public Service Commission. They are investigating PacifiCorp’s Integrated Resource Plan, the one that has forecast the shutdown of Bridger power. That the shut down will cause all kinds of changes is a given.
The PSC is charged with ensuring that utility ratepayers have affordable, reliable, and safe energy. Their investigation ought to be thorough and transparent. All stakeholders – workers, communities and ratepayers, local governments and citizens – benefit when we can make plans and be proactive based on accurate data.
In my work with Powder River Basin Resource Council, I have come to learn that people on both sides of the political spectrum see flaws in PacifiCorp’s conclusions. An investigation could give us the assurance that we are at least working with accurate information. We all deserve the ability to make decisions based on the best-known information we have.
I agreed to work for PRBRC because as a citizen I am concerned that as utility companies transition from coal that we’ll see more negative impacts on local wildlife and open space. I know that coal supports our local governments, and education. It provides good paying jobs to our communities. I want responsible energy, no matter what the source. That is a founding principle of PRBRC. The Public Service Commission has a role in assuring responsible energy, regardless of source as well.
I started working for PRBRC in August. In that time, I’ve come to learn a few things about the IRP, the grid, and the multiple states involved in the decision-making process. I’ve learned more about energy economics than I ever wanted to.
Coal transition is part of PacifiCorp’s IRP. So is building more renewables. Is PRBRC in support of coal retirements? Yes, because it will save ratepayers money. And because a planned transition is a lot better for workers and communities than unplanned ones at the mercy of bankruptcies and markets, like they’ve experienced in the Powder River Basin. PRBRC certainly is a strong proponent of renewable energy, but energy done right. With the PSC’s help, we can ensure than any future projects built in Wyoming benefits schools and local governments, and don’t harm wildlife.
This perspective is not an anti-coal perspective but recognizing the inevitable. Despite all the efforts being made, coal is on the decline.
A proactive PSC will not only support the utility’s efforts to lower rates for consumers but consider securitization bonding and other tools that can help workers and communities transition much smoother.
I would much rather talk about responsible energy than coal transition in a coal community. But we all know we’re talking about coal. There are other venues and opportunities than the PSC meeting to talk about Wyoming’s economic future. PRBRC plans a community forum this spring. But the PSC meeting is a great opportunity to support a thorough investigation of the IRP and support the PSC in sticking to it’s mission.
I urge those who are interested to please attend the PSC public hearing Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Rock Springs City Council chambers. This is an opportunity to listen and learn, and to comment if you want to. The PSC is also accepting public comment through April 15. You may submit comments to: wyoming_psc@wyo.gov
Thank you.
Michele Irwin,
Green River
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.