Dear editor,
Protesting is our right and one of our privileges, but arson and demolishing buildings are a big stretch. I asked my teenage granddaughter what she thought. Her answer was "sometimes people have to do extreme things in order to be heard." What??
I'm afraid that her attitude is not rare. Do you think German people are stupid? Of course not. The citizens had their attitudes changed gradually. There are ways to destroy constitutional freedom.
I read online “The End of America” by Naomi Wolf. No. 4 of the 10 steps was: our civics classes no longer study the use and advantages of our check-and-balance system, and reasons are given for ignoring the rule of law in favor of a more lenient ideology. Included is a systematic way to develop internal surveillance.
Yes, you guessed it. I'm concerned about the elections coming up. First of all, please vote. Before you do that, go online to become acquainted with the candidates. Do you agree with his/her platform? It's fantastic that we can choose our leaders!
Last week the Russian citizens voted Putin to an extended term that would include 36 years. Did they have a choice? No. We do. Please be assured that your voice counts. Don't forget to pray.
Sharon Hummel, retired teacher, Rock Springs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.