Where do you go when you feel lost and hopeless? How do you ground yourself when everyone around you expects you to fail?
Do you grab your own fears and push through saying, "I can do this?"
I've done that. I have pushed myself over and over saying I can do this. I have worked in the craziest environments, I have tried new jobs, and I have had some of the most amazing experiences by doing this.
Eventually though, without support and guidance I seem to fall from grace. I question my own abilities and eventually I quit or I fail. And when that happens ... One day you wake up and you realize that you are empty. You wonder where your dreams and goals went. How did I suddenly wake up and look at my life and realize that I no longer have hopes and dreams. I no longer have the will to fight for the little guy or care for those in need. I'm empty inside. Deeply empty.
My emotions flux but only briefly. How long has it been since I've truly felt happiness? Sadness? Hope? I reflect but am unsure of the last time I felt genuine sensation of any kind. Because of this I no longer value friendships. If a close friend is lost, I do not feel or mourn the loss, because I do not feel any difference in their presence vs being alone.
After a life full of battles fought beginning at a young age, I feel as if nothing can surprise or excite me. Nothing can cause sadness or surprise. Inside, emptiness is the only sensation.
I look in the mirror, a vacant pair of eyes look back.
I've opened a book with intentions of traveling to a different place. Romance, mystery, inspiration, and nothing follows. Meaningless words fall into a void. The same void that I assume harbors my joy. Unburdened by feelings I stay inside my own head, reliving my own failures, battles, questioning where I've gone wrong.
I've tried music. Hoping to be taken back to a happier time. As the memories, smells, sensations come dancing in alongside the melody, the dull pounding begins. It is the reminder of the past and I think to myself, "this, this is where it all went wrong. This was such a great time in my life and shortly after, it fell apart." How could I have known?
Where were the signs before I became this shell? Was it the diagnosis? Was it then that my -- snapped? No, it was after the diagnosis, when we lost everything due to the lengthy hospital stays. When we sold everything we had.
No, even still there were good times -- opportunities came about and I finally felt like I had found a place in life. Things were hopeful. Was it the fire? Once again balancing work, and battling against the odds to piece my life back together. Was it when my boss, a man who declared himself to be my mentor, first made a pass at me? Was it when, through my rejection that he slowly began to make my life a living hell?
Was it when I sadly smiled as my co-workers left the building muttering "have a goodnight" and "see you tomorrow's" that I crumbled inside? Knowing as they were leaving that I'd wait until the last person was gone to clean out my desk. Knowing that I finally felt that I had found a place -- a career, that I loved and even though it came without warning, or expectations I found something that ignited passions I didn't know I had. I felt a little more of me slip away as I quietly cleaned out my desk. Once again, I was tearfully starting over and had no idea what I was going to do.
Since then I have tried, and failed, and failed again and again to find my place and my passion. As much as I want it to work, nothing does. Regardless, today I'll do what I did yesterday and the many days before that -- I'll look for hope. I'll tell myself that maybe today is the day I find my place again.
Darrian Mechling
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.