Dear editor,
The article about now to best put animals down really demonizes these innocent animals. But it's just a way of justifying the massive killings which have been taking place at animal control for decades.
Just because these man made laws allow for all of these horrific killings to go on doesn't make it right period. No animal deserves to be killed in the gas chambers, aggressive or not. Or when an animal gets ran over, Mike Kiggins said he puts a bullet in their heads. He also admitted to killing cats by cornering them in the cat traps and stabbing them in the heart until they're dead.
Who's the aggressive mean animal here?
The only misinformation given to the public are the things Mike Kiggins tells the public. Getting gassed to death is a long horrific agonizing death. A woman at the meeting told the truth about it, when she almost got gassed to death.
This battle has been fought for decades on behalf of animals, and the city will not budge. The only ones who keep losing are these innocent animals, not the mayor, city government, the public, Mike Kiggins or Mr. Pacheco.
The trap, spay/neuter ordinances can be passed, as well as banning the gas chambers if the city government would just stop making excuses by blaming these innocent voiceless animals.The trap/spay neuter ordinance could save countless lives.
Animals aren't the bad guy here, folks, humans are. So let's stop blaming the animals for the massive killings which go on at animal control.
If the city government, Mike Kiggins, and Mr. Pacheco cared about animals, this would not be going on in our town, decade after decade after decade.
Only four states still gas animals to death: Wyoming, Utah, Missouri and, I think, Idaho.
Forty-six states' folks have passed the spay, neuter and release ordinances for cats. Forty-six states no longer gas animals to death either. Why do 46 other states know how to deal with so called aggressive animals but this tough state we live in can't?
Jeff Fogerty
