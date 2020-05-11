Dear editor,
I am writing in response to the Saturday, March 21, opinion by "Writer on the Range" Jonathon Thompson, entitled "What coronavirus teaches us. As I began to be enlightened by his "extreme social distancing" in the "remote canyon country" of southern Utah, I pause to chuckle at the self-righteous, accusatory facial expression he exuded in his promo photo. As I read on I found it hard to decipher if he was pontificating about his newest "pet peeve" or just trying to lump all of them together in one letter.
Obviously, he had to obtain provisions somewhere before he entered the "remote canyon country" of southern Utah.
When he "emerged a few days later in western Colorado" (apparently crossing state lines reduces the spread of a pandemic disease) he was illustrating "just one instance of an ad hoc failed response to a crisis".
Mr. Thompson's disgust at the "armada of black SUVs headed to Telluride" blatantly foreshadowed his shifting gears into tired global warming rhetoric.
Meanwhile, he continued to drive his car to the supermarket in Montrose where "the parking lot was packed" and he encountered "high risk folks-older, frail looking" United States citizens in "the rice and bean aisle." Fortunately, he was able to procure "a few boxes of gluten-free stuff ... and anything else that would give" him "sustenance for the next week or so" while he lived and worked out of his car, "negating the efforts of the conscientious crowd, and likely spreading the virus to people working" wherever "he stopped for gas" or "anything else". No, it's not a Tesla, or he would have bragged about it.
Meanwhile, his "kids were being ORDERED to vacate their college dorms IMMEDIATELY" and jet set it "across the ocean back to Bulgaria." He pompously adds, "where I LIVE"!!! So much for the global warming self-righteousness. Perhaps he could be taught something by Webster's Dictionary, under "hypocrite" …
Dan Kershisnik, Rock Springs
