If you're up for a last-minute trip to Park City, Utah, you might catch some incredible new documentaries at the Slamdance Film Festival.
The Rocket Miner had the privilege of watching two of this year’s Slamdance films in advance — ”Ask No Questions” and “Bastards’ Road.”
Slamdance is an annual film festival that occurs in Park City “down the street and at the same time as Sundance,” according to the Slamdance website. Although Sundance is more widely known, Slamdance has a strong reputation for producing quality films and discovering some of the biggest names in the film industry.
“Slamdance offers an intimate community experience in which audience members, filmmakers, festival programmers and industry professionals all mingle in the same hallways and sit side by side in screening rooms to discover the next generation of cinema talent,” according to the website.
ASK NO QUESTIONS
When the narrative of a public event is controlled by the government, how do you discover the truth?
“Ask No Questions” is a documentary by Jason Loftus that examines the questionable details surrounding the Chinese government’s response to the Falun Gong movement, reflecting on the power media has to influence opinions in history-altering ways.
In 2001, an incident occurred in Tiananmen Square in which several people set themselves on fire. The Chinese media reported that it was a protest by members of the Falun Gong religion — a group whose previous protests had always been peaceful and nonviolent. However, evidence seems to indicate that the self-immolation was staged, most likely by the Chinese government in an effort to turn public opinion against Falun Gong, which had been gaining in popularity. Loftus, an American practitioner of Falun Gong, spent years digging into the event, trying to uncover the truth.
Chen Ruichang shares his story in the documentary. Like many Falun Gong believers, Chen was arrested for his faith and imprisoned in a brainwashing center where they forced him to watch the Chinese media’s coverage of the self-immolation. But Chen was also a former member of the Chinese state TV who produced propaganda for the government. Rather than turning him against his beliefs, watching the footage convinced him that the event had been staged. Despite undergoing torture and threats to his family, Chen held on to his conviction that the footage was fake, as well as holding on to his belief in Falun Gong.
Through the documentary, Jason compiles evidence from individuals like Chen and Lisa Weaver — a CNN reporter who witnessed the self-immolation — as well as his own research. The evidence seems to point to the conclusion that the Chinese government staged the self-immolation in order to demonize Falun Gong, which led to a persecution of believers that is still ongoing in China.
By examining this specific event and the media reactions to it, both in China and around the world, Jason presents many disturbing but timely questions. If the media is controlled by governments or other organizations, can it be trusted? How can emotions be manipulated to shift public perspectives and opinions? When those in authority are controlling the narrative surrounding historic events, how can we know what’s true?
"Ask No Questions" will be screened Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Slamdance film festival in Park City.
BASTARDS' ROAD
What started as one veteran’s personal journey in search of healing became a movement that reconnected a battalion of Marines seeking recovery.
“Bastards’ Road” is a documentary by Brian Morrison following the journey of Jon Hancock, a combat veteran who decided to cross the country on foot. Jon fought in Ramadi, Iraq, with the 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines (2/4), a group known as the “Magnificent Bastards.” 1 in 4 battalion members were wounded or killed. Jon also served in Human Intelligence as an interrogator for several more years after Ramadi.
Struggling to adjust to civilian life after the horrors he witnessed, Jon made the decision to sell nearly everything he owned and set off across the country on foot, traveling for a little over a year, walking 5,800 miles from his home in Maryland to Camp Pendleton in California, visiting his 2/4 brothers — and the families of 2/4 Marines who were lost — along the way.
“Bastards’ Road” tells an emotional story of the struggle combat veterans face upon coming home. After returning to civilian life, veterans have to process the trauma they’ve been through, which usually means struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, survivor’s guilt, panic attacks, insomnia, nightmares, and suicidal tendencies. Jon’s personal journey, along with those of his 2/4 brothers who share their experiences, shows the reality of this struggle. Jon shows the connection that Marines have with one another, and how this support system in invaluable in dealing with these struggles.
While the struggles cannot be downplayed, they can be fought. In the midst of the journey, there is hope for healing.
"Bastards' Road" will be screened Thursday, Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. at the Slamdance Film Festival in Park City.
For an in-depth review of both films, see Saturday’s edition of the Rocket Miner.
