A few weeks ago, I probably wouldn’t have planned on watching documentaries about Chinese government conspiracies and a Marine walking across the country. And I definitely wouldn’t have expected them to leave me shocked and sobbing—but that’s exactly what happened.
Documentaries in general aren’t usually my first choice when it comes to what to watch. I always feel an obligation to watch them, but little motivation to. However, when Slamdance reached out to the Rocket Miner about getting early screenings and writing reviews for two of this year’s new documentaries, I jumped at the chance.
I’ve never been able to attend Slamdance or Sundance—yet—but I know the reputations of these film festivals for producing incredible films and discovering some of the best emerging talent. Having the chance to watch two of this year’s films—through a private screening link, meaning I didn’t have to travel all the way to Park City on snowy roads to see them—was an incredible opportunity for me that I don’t take for granted.
I got to watch two brand new documentaries, “Ask No Questions” and “Bastards’ Road,” that premiered during the Slamdance film festival last weekend.
ASK NO QUESTIONS
“Ask No Questions” investigates the Chinese government’s response to the Falun Gong religious movement, specifically in regards to an event in 2001 when several people, reported to be Falun Gong protesters, set themselves on fire in Tiananmen Square. The aftermath of the self-immolation event led to widespread—and continuing—persecution of the group. However, evidence suggests the self-immolation was staged, most likely by the Chinese government in an effort to turn public opinion against Falun Gong. The documentary also shares the story of Chen Ruichang, a former Chinese TV propaganda producer who was arrested and tortured for following Falun Gong. Through everything, Chen refused to give up his faith, and he remained convinced the self-immolation event was fake.
While the documentary admitted that there is no absolutely definitive proof that the self-immolation was staged by the government, I was convinced by the evidence they presented. But the fact that there is still uncertainty is part of what’s scary, and part of the film’s message—it’s hard to know what’s true when the narrative is being controlled. In an authoritarian system like China, where the government controls the media, information is censored, facts are distorted, emotions are manipulated, and sometimes truth is entirely made up—whatever suits the government’s goals. We have seen this throughout history, from Rome to Nazi Germany, but the fact that it is still a reality today, in one of the most powerful nations on earth, is disturbing.
“Ask No Questions” is an informative and intriguing documentary. It is full of information that may be new to many viewers, as it was to me, but is well-explained and easy to follow. The main arguments are presented clearly and convincingly. And rather than becoming too intellectual or factual, the film remains engaging and balances information with emotion, especially by sharing Chen’s incredible story of perseverance.
I thought this film was eye-opening, fascinating, and a bit disturbing. I ended feeling somewhat overwhelmed by how little I know and how hard it can be to discover and defend the truth. It shows the terrifying height of “fake news” and presents a lot of difficult but timely questions about media, governmental authority, censorship, and freedom of the press. Chen’s story also both inspired and challenged me—would I have the faith, conviction, and endurance to hold on to what I believe is true as he did? It was almost uncomfortable being presented with these realities and questions, but “Ask No Questions” did so in a way that I was ultimately thankful for.
BASTARDS’ ROAD
Struggling after returning home from combat in Iraq, Marine Jon Hancock made the decision to sell nearly everything he owned and set off across the country on foot, traveling for a little over a year, walking 5,800 miles from his home in Maryland to Camp Pendleton in California. Along the way, he visited his brothers from the 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines (2/4)—a group known as the “Magnificent Bastards.” “Bastards’ Road” follows Jon’s physical and emotional journey, sharing his story and showing the struggles veterans face every day.
It’s one thing to hear statistics about veterans who have PTSD or who commit suicide, and another to hear them describe their nightmares or talk about their brothers who lost the fight. It’s one thing to know that gold star families have lost their loved ones in battle, and another to hear a woman share how she lost both her brother and her fiance a day apart from each other, both killed in Iraq. It’s one thing to know that veterans returning from combat struggle to adjust to civilian life, and another to hear them explain how isolated they feel, causing them to push away the people who love them most, sometimes turning to alcohol or becoming violent. This film makes statistics and stories real as you hear from Marines who are brutally honest about the horrors they’ve seen and their ongoing struggle to find healing.
I may not know much about documentaries, but I know good storytelling when I see it, and “Bastards’ Road” is an emotional masterpiece. The story comes together by centering on Jon’s physical trip and visits with his fellow Marines while constantly weaving in the rest of the pieces—Jon’s background in the military, his struggles with PTSD and suicide that led him to take the trip, information about veterans’ mental health struggles, and interviews with professionals and other 2/4 Marines and gold star families. The film is informative but highly personal, making statistics and concepts real by sharing the stories of individuals who are actually experiencing those realities. And while the entire film is 98 minutes of raw emotion, it also manages to balance that emotion, breaking up intense moments by interspersing breaks of gorgeous cinematography from Jon’s trip and comedic relief from Jon’s own charismatic personality.
This film left me sobbing, but that was a good thing. I was moved, encouraged, and inspired by Jon, his fellow Marines, and the 2/4 gold star families. Watching the film felt like being a part of their private lives and personal conversations, and I am grateful for their openness and vulnerability. I now have a better understanding of and greater concern for the difficulties that combat veterans face. I hope everyone will be able to watch this film eventually. I hope that veterans will watch and be encouraged that they are not alone and there is hope and healing. And I hope that civilians will watch so that together we can all be more supportive of and helpful to those who have sacrificed so much to serve and protect us.
KEEP AN EYE OUT
I am grateful for the opportunity I had to watch these important and powerful documentaries early. I am thankful they have been shared with large crowds of people at the Slamdance film festival in the past week. I hope that those of us who were able to watch these films will carry their messages with us, being more discerning in seeking the truth and more understanding and supportive of our veterans.
I also hope that both of these documentaries will soon have wider releases and be available to everyone, so keep your eyes out for “Ask No Questions” and “Bastards’ Road.” They’re not just worth the watch—they’re important.
Hannah Romero is the digital media manager at the Rocket Miner. She can be reached at hromero@rocketminer.com.
