Organizations share 6th-cent tax wish lists
ROCK SPRINGS—Sweetwater County municipalities and other organizations met Tuesday evening at the Sweetwater Events Complex to share their wish lists for projects to be funded by a potential 6th-cent tax in the future.
The meeting was one of the first steps in a process to work towards a final 6th-cent proposal. Entities sharing desired projects and approximate amounts included Rock Springs, Green River, Bairoil, Granger, Reliance, Superior, Wamsutter, Sweetwater Events Complex, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, the YWCA and a group of private citizens with a proposal for a multi-use facility in Rock Springs.
The total came out to more than $228 million. Representatives from the municipalities plan to meet again Sept. 10. In the meantime, entities can revisit their wish lists, prioritizing projects with the idea of likely cutting down on the total amount proposed in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.