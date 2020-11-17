ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County School District No. 1 warned the public that 53 staff members are out either due to testing, quarantine orders, or positive results since Saturday, and the student count is significantly higher.
ROCK SPRINGS — In light of recent increases in positive COVID-19 cases at Western Wyoming Community College, some changes have been made in instruction methods as well as an upcoming theater performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.