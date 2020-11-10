RAWLINS —More than 4,000 locations will now offer a curbside drop-off option for the Samaritan’s Purse project, Operation Christmas Child. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 16-23.
Those in Rawlins and Sinclair can drop their boxes off at Sinclair Baptist Church, 400 Lincoln Ave., Sinclair.
Collection dates and times include:
— Monday, Nov. 16: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
— Tuesday, Nov. 17: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
— Wednesday, Nov. 18: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
— Thursday, Nov. 19: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
— Friday, Nov. 20: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
— Saturday, Nov. 21: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
— Sunday, Nov. 22: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
— Monday, Nov. 23: 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts — filled with school supplies, hygiene items and toys — to children worldwide for more than two decades. This is a project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions.
There’s still time for individuals, families, and groups to transform empty shoeboxes into gifts. The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these gifts to children in need. Find a step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage.
Those interested in more information on how Operation Christmas Child is making adjustments during its National Collection Week can visit the organization’s Important COVID-19 Updates webpage for the latest information and answers to Frequently Asked Questions.
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
For more information visit https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/ or email Rick Morse at Goodnews@bresnan.net.
