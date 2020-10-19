WASHINGTON, DC – The Diesel Technology Forum announced an upcoming virtual event to discuss the current and future role and other trends impacting diesel technology use in 14 Western states.
This one-hour web event will be fully interactive and provide participants with a chance to ask questions as well as provide valuable resources. Space is limited so register now.
The event will take place from 1-2 p.m. Mountain Time on Oct. 27. This is the next in a series of events exploring the current use and future for diesel technology in key sectors of the state economy such as agriculture, construction, goods movement and more.
Registration is free but space is limited.
States to be covered during the session include Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.
Western states are vital to the nation’s agriculture, goods movement and other aspects of the U.S. economy. In the wake of COVID-19, economic, environmental and energy considerations are emerging as top of mind issues. Diesel power plays a central role in these key sectors today, but what about the future?
The session will provide a detailed look at the population of vehicles and equipment in the region and explore a range of topics of interest including current and future regulations that will impact the technology used in these key economic sectors. Clean air, climate and energy policies will be addressed including the use of biofuels, the differences in new and existing technology and the trends and policies shaping the future.
WHO SHOULD ATTEND?
State legislators, city and county leaders, fleet managers, members of the media and those with academic interests who follow policy and issues in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.
“The prospect and promise of new fuels and technologies is a topic of great discussion today, just as the challenges of the future are formidable. Reducing environmental and climate impacts and meeting customer demands for more efficiency and productivity is the challenge for the future for all fuels and technologies. This session will bring important insights to policymakers and other stakeholders about how diesel technology is evolving, improving, and prepared to meet those challenges of the future,” Allen Schaeffer, Executive Director of the Diesel Technology Forum said in a press release.
Diesel Technology Forum is a not-for-profit association representing manufacturers of diesel engines and equipment, key suppliers of emissions control and other technologies and fuel producers.
For more information visit https://www.dieselforum.org/.
