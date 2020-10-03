SHERIDAN — Sharp cries from freshly weaned calves swirled through the orange and yellow leaves like summer’s final exhale. Wade and Ali Larson’s four children dreamily recalled summer memories over a gallon of milk at the table. They were wistful as they discussed activities from the summer, which included doing what country kids do best: run amuck.
“Oh we go swimming in the river a lot,” Holt Larson, 5, said.
“We even caught minnows,” Luke Larson said, 9, added.
“Holt even found a real, live clam in the river,” exclaimed Annabel Larson, the youngest of the four.
The children bragged about their father catching the biggest and yummiest rainbow trout they had ever eaten. Then the discussion of who went in the deepest water on the Tongue River morphed into daydreams of future forts and elaborate snow tunnels constructed with great care with the help of their mom.
After hearing of all the Larson adventures, one wouldn’t know their parents, Wade and Ali, struggle with finding a balance.
“There is no real balance between fun and work within agriculture is there?” Wade asked.
The man had strung several long days together and summer had worn him down. He confided there wasn’t a lot of play when he was growing up, and he doubts he’s doing a better job than the previous generation. The never-ending list of things he has to do is running through his head as he cut off early to have dinner with his family.
The Larsens have much in common with other families in agriculture. They’re trying to raise children who know the value of a day’s work. Children who will sprout and grow into strong adults who understand the meaning of the rigorous lifestyle and without breaking their spirits before they begin to question their own future. Like many parents in agriculture, they hope they spark an interest that will continue to burn in future generations so the operations can be passed down.
Small operators face the gamut when it comes to stressors. Studies have begun to indicate these stressors make prey of ranchers and farmers as suicide rates among these occupations continue to rise across the country. According to a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study, American workers in farming, fishing and forestry industries have some of the highest suicide rates of any industry. The rate among that group is 1.5 times higher than the national average.
For local farmers and ranchers, the challenge becomes avoiding burnout and making work seem less daunting for future generations.
Johnathon and Cathy Peldo, who are raising two children of their own, contemplate how to implement recreational fun in an agriculture-based home.
“We even struggle with being away with school sports,” Cathy Peldo said.
With a freshman and a seventh-grader dominating the family schedule — including work, school and activities — it feels everyone in the Peldo house is trying to catch a breath.
“Because I didn’t grow up in agriculture, sometimes it’s a struggle even for me,” Ali Larson confessed. “I’ll whine and say, ‘Can’t we go do something fun this weekend?’ and he’ll say, ‘I’ve got to put up hay, so if you want to see me, you’ll come put up hay.’”
To allow as much time with their dad as possible, Ali packs a cooler full of goodies and a car full of children to the hay fields so they could play in the dirt and on top of hay bales while she pulled the rake and Wade ran the baler. Bound in a partnership of honesty and raw work ethic, this is how Wade and Ali find family balance.
“It’s really special that they’re going to look back at all the times we were together, all the times they were together and see quality time, not just work” Ali Larson said.
Johnathon and Cathy Peldo also find family becomes the common denominator refreshing the workflow. The couple realize the days as a unit washing sheep and steers for the local county fair are limited.
“I hope, above all else, they learn the concept of family,” Cathy Peldo said. “We’re out here as a team and I hope that they understand we work as hard as we do as a family.”
“I hope that they understand that they belong to something bigger than themselves,” Johnathon Peldo added. “Whether that thing be family or your work ethic, but it is all for something you are working toward.”
Research points that children whose parents occupation was agriculturally based have strong linkages between economic and social returns of employability. Wade, Ali, Jonathan, and Cathy hope their children step into adulthood equipped with honesty and a work ethic above all else.
“If you’re honest, you’ll put a day’s work in, and if you put a true day’s work in, you’re honest,” Wade Larson said.
Larson believes the question shouldn’t be “Are the kids having fun?” but rather, “Are the kids learning?”
He admits teaching is the hardest part about his job within agriculture and being a father. Things he has been doing since he was a child, like fencing or stacking hay, feel so arbitrary he forgets these skills are not second nature.
Is there really no balance between fun and work within agriculture? That’s where the clear cut answers of life get muddied.
These parents have found balance in their homes: Balance between work, mischief, adventure, responsibilities and above all, family.
Growing up in a rural agriculture family requires a strong streak of independence at an early age and creativity to match. Young children may not understand work is being done and they may only fondly remember the games being played in the swather as they rode along or the sticks that transformed into swords while dad planted seed nearby. They might be missing the practical application as to what’s being taught, but they’re probably still having fun while learning, too.
“I would love for the kids to say that this is the livelihood they want to do too, but we’ve both come to realize that when we chose this lifestyle, this was our dream,” Jonathon Peldo said. “And as much as I hope it’s their dream, we just hope we gave them the tools like work ethic to find their own dream and it will be just as good.”
