CARBON COUNTY -- After months of a hiatus, doctors from the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County hosted an information panel on Thursday to discuss the impacts of the coronavirus in the county.
Currently, the county has 63 lab-confirmed active cases of the virus and has seen 317 since the pandemic began in March. One of the doctors noted during the panel that the cases have shifted, affecting people age 29 and younger much more significantly.
He added that younger people tend to be asymptomatic, meaning they don’t show signs of the virus, but can still carry it and spread it to others. The doctors urged anyone who is exposed to the virus to contact the Carbon County Public Health Department, because it needs to be able to track that type of information.
All of the doctors also encouraged Carbon County residents (and everyone in general) to wear face coverings while in places where they cannot properly social distance. Albany County enacted a mask order this week that went into effect Friday evening. Laramie County also had a mask mandate go into effect on Monday.
“Does the mask protect you? No,” one of the doctors said. “But the question is: do you have any reason not to protect your neighbor? If everybody wore masks, then it does offer significant protection to the group as a whole.”
The panelists agreed that by wearing masks while out in public, this will prevent the spread of the virus and keep businesses from having to close like they did earlier in the spring.
They also touched on the coronavirus-related deaths in the county, which is only listed at two. However, if someone is from another area and dies in Carbon County, their death will only be listed in the location they’re from.
While MHCC isn’t seeing deaths locally, it is transferring patients to other facilities, where they then have passed away. This adds to the problem of a lack of beds in regional intensive care units, which has been the case at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center and somewhat of a situation at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
While MHCC could send patients to Colorado, that state is also seeing a spike in cases. On Friday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis enacted a curfew for Denver, requiring people to be in their homes by 10 p.m., barring work or emergency situations.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
