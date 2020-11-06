SARATOGA -- Saratoga Mayor Pro-Tem Bob Keel acknowledged the results of the 2020 general election and welcomed the two winning candidates at the Nov 4 Town Council meeting on Wednesday. He also thanked the losing candidates for participating,
Creed James was present for the council meeting while Ben Spaulding watched the meeting as it was being live streamed online and participated by phone for the discussion about appointing a new mayor.
There were 966 votes cast by Saratoga’s registered voters for this election. Thirty new registrations were recorded on election day. 565 of these votes were cast in person on Nov. 3, while 401 voters used absentee ballots to participate.
Four candidates vied for the two empty seats on the Saratoga Town Council. James came in first with 584 votes, Ben Spaulding was second with 402 votes, Danny Burau got 359 and Tasha Worthington was last with 201 votes. There were also 12 write-in votes for other people, according to the unofficial election results posted online by the Carbon County Clerk's Office.
The Saratoga Town Council still has one empty seat. The town no longer has an elected mayor. This opening was created when former Mayor John Zeiger resigned his seat by letter to council, without explanation, on Aug. 17, the day before the 2020 primary election.
The timing of this resignation made it impossible for this vacancy to be filled in this election cycle.
Councilman Bob Keel, who had been appointed mayor pro-tem after the death of Councilman Steve Wilcoxson, stepped in and has been performing the mayor’s duties for the last 10 weeks.
State law requires that the remaining two years of this seat’s term must be filled by appointment from the currently seated council members, according to the legal advice received from the town’s attorney, Tom Thompson.
Filling this job from the current council has been made additionally difficult by the recent history of this council. Two of the current council members are appointed.
When Zeiger became mayor on Jan. 7, 2019, he had a vacancy to fill. The Saratoga Town Council was short one person because of Councilwoman Jenny Lou Garland, who had resigned in September of 2018. This seat was left unfilled by the previous council.
The new council appointed former Councilwoman Judy Welton to fill the two-year unexpired portion of Garland’s term, which ends this December.
When sitting Councilman Wilcoxson died in a boating accident on the North Platte River south of Saratoga on Memorial Day weekend, another vacancy on the Saratoga Town Council was created.
This vacancy was filled by the appointment of D’Ron Campbell on Aug. 4. She is filling out the remaining four and a half months of Wilcoxson’s term.
Under the law, council members who have been appointed to their seats can be appointed mayor. However, in the numerous discussions that have occurred at the five council meetings since Zeiger resigned, a reluctance has surfaced about appointing a person not elected by the town’s voters to that seat.
This leaves only the two elected councilmen -- Keel and Jon Nelson -- to be considered for the job. This brings forward the topic of this council’s difficult two-year struggle to get the town’s books to balance.
Councilman Nelson has mounted a one-man assault against the town tradition of continuing to do business as usual. He has devoted a large portion of his public time to digging deep into the town’s books and tracking down the vast amounts of money he believes had been misspent. This effort has been assisted by the efforts of an independent certified public accountant that the council hired over a year ago at Nelson's insistence.
This effort was met with resistance from Mayor Zeiger and various members of the council. This council’s position on Nelson’s efforts has caused active discussion in the community and resulted in great deal of interest by the candidates in this election.
With the death of Councilman Wilcoxson and the appointment of Councilwoman Campbell, Nelson now has at least one council member open to his point of view. With the resignation of Zeiger, the council now seems equally divided into two camps -- pro-Nelson and pro-Keel.
With a vacancy to fill and a lack of interest in appointing an unelected person to the job, this task has been made additionally difficult by the lukewarm to no interest attitude by three of the four sitting council member.
As a result, this council has been unable to appoint a new mayor.
Mayor Pro-Tem Keel successfully got the mayor's appointment tabled last month by expressing his desire to delay that decision until the winners of this latest election were decided. His intent was to give those two winners an opportunity to express their opinions on the appointment.
While these two newly cannot vote on any issue before council until they are sworn in on Jan. 5, Keel considered their opinion on the subject important and worth listening to at this time.
These earlier decisions resulted in the topic of appointing a new mayor being among the first items of business at the Nov. 4 council meeting.
The positions of the sitting council members have changed very little since last month. The inclusion of James and Spaulding in the discussion added very little to the discussion. Both expressed a need for more time to discuss the town’s business with sitting council members, and they asked for a delay in the vote.
Spaulding asked that the decision be delayed until the next council can take its seat in January, since there are only three council meetings remaining in this year.
Keel pressed for a decision as soon as possible.
The sitting council and new council designees finally agreed to table the issue for at least two weeks to permit the incoming members to familiarize themselves with the sitting members and the issues.
As the discussion drew to a close, each member of the sitting council and the two new incoming members were asked if they wanted to be mayor.
Welton said she was not interested in being appointed mayor but believed it should be someone who was elected not appointed.
Campbell said she would consider it if asked.
Keel discussed his previous reluctance to be mayor.
“Being mayor doesn’t seem like the funnest thing to do. If that is what needs to be done, then I’ll do it. I kind of think anyone would have to be a little crazy to want to come in and be mayor of this council right now. I do have some rapport with some of the town hall employees and I have three months experience being mayor pro-tem. If it is the council's wish, then I will do it. I am not openly campaigning for it, but I would not say no to it,” Keel said.
Nelson said, “My intent is to fill out the remainder of my term as a councilman.”
James said, “I have said I think it should come from this council. Having a mayor appointed sooner than later is good.”
He expressed an interest in “talking to everyone on the council to get their thoughts,” before a decision is made.
Spaulding asked that with only three meetings left in this council term that the decision be left for the next council to decide.
“Who is going to be the best person for the job. Who ever is going to be appointed to that position needs to have 100% heart behind it. We should look at the right candidate and the right person for that position and make sure that they understand that they are going to have the support of the town and the council to help each other along the way. We’ve got to make a tough decision of who is the best person for the job to lead our town,” he said.
Spaulding then put himself forward for the job of mayor.
“I am definitely open to it. After a conversation with my wife, I would consider running for the position at the beginning of the year,” he said.
Keel reminded everyone that a mayor’s powers are quite limited. The mayor votes, breaks ties and makes appointments when needed, but the powers of an appointed mayor are even more limited. An appointed mayor is not allowed to dismiss any of the currently appointed staff like the town clerk, treasurer, police chief, or public works director. These appointments were made by the last elected mayor and will run until that term ends. This term runs until December of 2022.
An appointed mayor can only fill vacancies in those appointed positions if they occur. An appointed mayor may not dismiss or force any of the town’s appointed staff to resign, said Keel. He also assured everyone that any appointment made must have the approval of the Town Council to become effective.
The decision was made to table the topic until the next meeting in two weeks.
