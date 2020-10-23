RAWLINS -- Councilman DeBari Martinez’s oft-fought trailer and large vehicle parking ordinance again failed during the Rawlins City Council meeting on Tuesday, leaving him and likely many Rawlins residents frustrated about the lack of movement.
Martinez has spent at least four years working on an ordinance in response to complaints he’s received about the RV parking situation in various neighborhoods.
The problem is that large vehicles -- like RVs, campers, horse trailers, and buses -- get parked on the street in the winter and cause a huge problem when it comes to street cleanup, as well as an issue when people cannot see around them at intersections. They also take up multiple much-needed or desired parking spaces.
Martinez’s original suggestion when pitching the ordinance in August was to cite the vehicles after more than four hours of being parked in certain areas, beginning Nov. 1. If the ordinance had passed, it wouldn’t have taken effect until next November.
Rawlins operations manager Danielle Gross gave the presentation on the ordinance during the meeting on Tuesday. She provided comparisons of similar ordinances in towns across Wyoming, such as Green River, which requires towed vehicle owners, any type of vehicle that is designed to be pulled by another vehicle, to move their equipment after 72 hours; Rock Springs, which requires large vehicles to only be parked in residential or zoned areas for no more than 100 hours to allow for loading or unloading; and Lander, which only allows large vehicles to park in residential or zoned areas for up to 72 hours.
Gross noted that Cheyenne has tried to pass a similar ordinance to Martinez’s, with similar results. However, many of the city’s subdivisions are passing their own bylaws that disallow trailer parking, using a loophole to require a covenant, not permission from a municipality.
Public comment was also allowed before the council voted on the ordinance, with mixed response from residents.
“The residents of Rawlins deserve safe, unobstructed streets,” resident Cheryl Bailer said during her five minutes. “If nothing else, please enforce the existing ordinances of parking too close to the intersections, or better yet, get the offending vehicles off the street.”
One woman noted the costs of renting a storage facility or parking spot to store a trailer in the winter, asking the council to vote the ordinance down.
One man, who didn’t clearly identify himself, said that Rawlins residents should have the right to vote on whether or not the ordinance should be passed instead of the council members taking it into their own hands.
Martinez told one resident that he appreciated their comments, comparing this situation to a time when the council voted to allow mobile homes on private lots.
“These are the decisions you have to make when you’re on the council,” Martinez said. “They’re not always the popular thing. You’re always going to make someone mad.”
In September, the Rawlins urban system committee reviewed the ordinance, as well as the previous ordinance submitted by Martinez in 2016 and recommendations made by a city parking subcommittee earlier this year.
Ultimately, the committee recommended Martinez’s ordinance, with a couple of amendments. Now, the ordinance would disallow large vehicles from parking in any residential zone for no more than 72 hours beginning Nov. 1 until next Memorial Day.
The committee agreed that the large vehicles and trailers caused a safety hazard due to affecting visibility and traffic flow issues. This is especially magnified during the winter months when road conditions cause problems with stopping and maneuvering.
While there was much discussion about the pros and cons of passing the ordinance, the majority of the council decided to vote it down, with only Martinez and vice mayor Steve Sanger voting to move it forward.
However, there was discussion about looking into putting the ordinance on the election ballot for the next cycle, allowing Rawlins residents to vote on whether or not to pass it.
“I suggested from the beginning when I introduced this ordinance that this council could have made any changes they wanted,” Martinez said. “When it went to urban systems, they made a change. I accepted their change on that particular ordinance. So I just want to let you know that so in regard to putting it on the ballot, I don't see where that's going to be a problem. It makes my job easier. I appreciate you coming in voicing your opinion.”
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
