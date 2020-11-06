CARBON COUNTY -- Carbon County saw nearly twice the amount of voters coming out for the 2020 general election this week, with 6,706 ballots being cast.
There were 6,414 registered voters, according to official numbers shared by the Carbon County Clerk’s Office. More than 3,800 votes were cast on Election Day and nearly 2,900 were absentee votes.
In the primary election, only 5,860 county residents were registered to vote and around 60% turned out for it.
President Donald Trump handily won the vote, both in Carbon County and the state of Wyoming, which has three votes in the Electoral College. Votes were still being counted in the presidential election as of press time Friday, although Democratic nominee Joe Biden was leading in electoral votes.
Former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis won her bid for U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi’s seat over Democrat Merav Ben-David, the first time a woman has been elected to that seat from Wyoming. U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney also was re-elected for her seat in the House of Representatives.
These two elections were considered historic for Wyoming, as both saw women running for the seats.
Rep. Donald Burkhart was re-elected to his seat in the Wyoming House of Representatives for District 15, beating Rawlins City Councilwoman Jacquelin Wells around 64% to 36%. State Rep. Jerry Paxton was also re-elected to represent House District 47, beating out Libertarian challenger Lela Konecny.
All of the Carbon County Commission incumbents -- Byron Barkhurst, John Espy and Sue Jones -- will retain their seats on the board, with the three of them splitting the vote,
However, the Rawlins City Council will have some new faces on it this year. Terry Weickum won by 24 votes over challenger Mike Lujan for the Ward I council position, meaning that Weickum will take over outgoing Councilman Louis Espinoza Sr.’s seat.
Mayor Steve Nicholson lost his bid for Ward II councilman, bested by challenger Darril A. Garner by nearly 200 votes.
Christopher Weisenburg beat Patrick W. Gonzales for the Ward III seat by around 60 votes, taking over for Vice Mayor Steve Sanger to represent that portion of the city.
Jared Willie will serve in the two-year seat on the Baggs Town Council. Matt Howell and Jacob Dana serve in the council’s four-year seats.
Ryanne Mikesell and Caleb Owens were elected to the Dixon Town Council. Angie E. Hobbs and Tammy Page were elected to the Elk Mountain Council.
Bill Craig and Stas Banach were elected to serve on the Encampment Town Council. Jayson Nordquist and William Dys were elected to the Hanna Town Council, the latter of whom made it through the primary election on a write-in campaign.
Sharon Biamon was elected as mayor of Medicine Bow. Lucinda Schofield was re-elected to the Medicine Bow Town Council, but it wasn’t immediately clear who was elected to serve in the other seat, as all of the other candidates were write-ins. Sharon Kahl (and other variations of her name) seemed to have the most write-in votes, though.
Mark Helwick was elected to the Riverside Town Council, as well as Dean Webb, who won as a write-in candidate. Webb qualified for the general election due to a successful write-in campaign, but appears to have chosen to continue his path to write-in glory.
Creed James and Benjamin Spaulding were elected to Saratoga Town Council. Michelle Serres and Leo T. Black were elected to the Sinclair Town Council, barely beating out Emily Townsend. Serres qualified for the general election after conducting a successful write-in campaign during the primary.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
