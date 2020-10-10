Hello from the land of the wapiti! I came down for a bit and to say hello. Interesting weekend we had I would say. He feels bad on Thursday, to the hospital on Friday, home at work on Monday. One tough fella and can anybody say, HQC? We know he believes in it and so do I. Four days just happens to be the time period tests have shown that it reverses the infection.
I wonder what it must feel like to have so many public voices wish for your death. And what can you say about someone who would do that. It doesn’t matter who or what the person is, to wish for their death is purely despicable. That is the party of tolerance and inclusion. Just as long as you agree with everything they say. We now all know what happens when you stop their lunge toward absolute power. No holds barred.
Thanks to our local super DJ, Jim/Radio O’Rielly, I got a fair idea of what happened at the debate. Tried listening on the radio in camp but the only channel I could find it on was NPR. I wanted to pull my hair out! For those of you who know me, you know that would require quite an effort.
Don’t believe I’ve heard such openly negative and virulent reporting in my lifetime! It is no secret that NPR is decidedly left wing yet even that doesn’t explain the obvious hatred. Short story is that I could only listen about 30 minutes and had to switch off. In that short time I could see where it was headed. Pretty clearly Trump was outnumbered two to one.
The pundits and Jim put it Trump the winner, Wallace second and Biden third. I’m inclined to accept that. It’s terrible that the poison spewed by the left is so noxious that it reaches even to the mountain tops. No smoke where I’m at by the way, but some very awesome sunrises!
The Donald is going to be re-elected and we need to be prepared. Antifa and BLM are threatening to ratchet up the violence if he is, and I don’t think the powers that be on the left have the control to stop them even if the wanted to, which I’m not sure of. If you have family or friends in those areas, warn them and then pray.
We may never know for sure but I do believe the president took hydroxychloroquine during this latest bout and wishes he hadn’t stopped taking it in June. Not sure why he gave in to the left on that but he likely won’t again.
Bottom line is our president is just what we need now. Tough as nails, strong and ready to fight. That’s why we elected him.
I haven’t heard about FLOTUS but I’m sure she is fine. The left could resist chortling aloud if she wasn’t. They deserve our most intense prayers and are getting mine.
Headed back to camp soon. Pick up the usual supplies and gone. You all take care and good hunting.
