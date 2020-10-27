Dear editor,
I am trying to find information about my great uncle George P. Economy.
He was chairman of the Democratic Committee in Rawlins between the late ‘20s and late ‘60’. I am making a genealogy tree and trying to find as much information as possible. The Rawlins Library was kind enough to find some paper clippings from 1946. The Chamber of Commerce did find a deed but anything else is not on digital backup. I have a biography of his and there are letters written to him by Presidents Roosevelt, Kennedy, Truman and Johnson as well as a few from Congress. There is also a letter from a commissioner about a letter he wrote about Seminoe Dam and how it would help with employment for people in the county.
The best way to forward any findings would be via my e-mail, ggottis@hotmail.com.
If you could help with any info or direct me to a site with info it would be kindly appreciated. Thank you for your time.
Kind regards,
George Gottis,
Brisbane, Australia
