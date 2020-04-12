SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
Hugo Anthony Parra, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested April 11 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol as a youthful offender, first offense; possessing an open container while operating a motor vehicle; interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest; failing to carry and display a driver's license; and riot and breach of peace, verbal, first offense.
Michael Wayne Sweets, 63, of Rock Springs was arrested April 11 for alleged aggravated assault and battery, threatening to use a drawn deadly weapon.
Eric M. Smith, 43, of Rock Springs was arrested April 11 for allegedly driving while under the influence with a child passenger, first offense.
