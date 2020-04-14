SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jhadon Robert Michael Curry, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested April 13 on long form warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; not having a driver's license; and reckless endangering of death or serious bodily injury.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Paul August Hering, 70, of Farson was arrested April 13 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
Wendy Leigh Schuck, 32, of Napa, California was arrested April 13 for allegedly driving while under the influence with a child passenger, first offense; consumption or possession of an opened alcoholic beverage by the operator of the vehicle, first offense; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
