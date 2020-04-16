ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs leaders explained their decision to withdraw from the proposed 6th cent tax initiative. Prior to voting to endorse the position outlined in a letter to the Sweetwater County Commission, council members said they don’t want to waste all the work that went into the …
GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County commissioners addressed several issues related to COVID-19 concerns and effects at their virtual meeting Tuesday morning. The commission met via video conferencing and broadcast the meeting on the Sweetwater County Government YouTube channel.
ROCK SPRINGS -- Following Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Alexia Harrist's extension of the three existing statewide health orders through April 30 to slow community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) and protect lives, Sweetwater County School District No. 1 reminded the publi…
SWEETWATER COUNTY — People have until April 30 to submit comments on proposed changes to wild horse management on checkerboard lands in southwest Wyoming that could potentially lead to the removal of about 74% of the wild horses in four herd management areas (HMAs), including all those in th…
CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Alexia Harrist have extended the three existing statewide health orders through April 30 to slow community transmission of coronavirus or COVID-19 and protect lives.
