SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jerrod Daniel Griffin, 42, of Rock Springs was arrested April 16 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, first offense; theft, less than $1,000; forgery of a permit, making, completing, executing, or issuing; burglary from vehicle; and wrongful taking or disposing of property, less than $1,000, 13 counts.
Katrina Ann Maynard, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested April 16 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
Micheala Suzanne Bulla, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested April 16 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
Jason Lane Kirby, 42, of Rock Springs was arrested April 16 for allegedly interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
