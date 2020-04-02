SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Amy Diane McClimans, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested April 1 for allegedly driving while under the influence with a child passenger, first offense; and driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense.
Robert R. Montes, 43, of Rock Springs was arrested April 1 for alleged criminal trespass, personal communication, first offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Ashlie Pearl Myers, 33, of Green River was arrested April 1 on a failure to pay fine warrant.
