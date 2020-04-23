Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. High around 55F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.