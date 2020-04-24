SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Toby D. Parson was arrested April 22 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, second offense.
Jason Matthew Gieck, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested April 23 on a failure to pay fine warrant for alleged invalid vehicle title, registration, plates or permits.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Brock Evan Lancaster, 24, of Rock Springs was arrested April 23 on a REACT arrest for alleged aggravated assault and battery, causing or attempting to cause serious bodily injury.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.