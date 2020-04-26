ROCK SPRINGS — “You guys see the movie Groundhog Day?” Mayor Tim Kaumo asked those in the nearly empty council chambers after the Rock Springs City Council passed two resolutions for the second time Tuesday evening.
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater Events Complex, one of many local entities affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic, asked county commissioners for a loan at Tuesday’s virtual commission meeting and also revealed that this summer’s county fair is in jeopardy.
GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District No. 2 officials announced Friday that they will complete the current school year under its adapted learning plan, meaning classes will remain online for the rest of the 2019-20 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.