SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Rayann Michelle La Fountain, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested April 28 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
Bambang Hadi Sunariyanto, 48, of Rock Springs was arrested April 28 for an alleged hit and run of unattended property.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Wesley A. Bingham, 62, of Green River was arrested April 29 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Shad Leland Barney, 27, of Rock Springs was arrested April 28 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; and failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense.
