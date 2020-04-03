ROCK SPRINGS – “Are you guys closed?” a woman shouted through her car window as she eased into the parking lot of the Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, the home of the Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen.
CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Alexia Harrist have extended the three existing statewide health orders through April 17 to slow community transmission of coronavirus, or COVID-19, and protect lives.
Bitter Creek Brewing in Rock Springs laid off employees and switched to curbside delivery and pick-up orders only for the brewpub’s food this week. With a dining and bar area too small for social distancing, owner Jane Caller preferred to take precautions for her customers and employees, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.