SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrest was reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Harley David Gonzalez, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested April 29 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged unlawful contact, recklessly causing bodily injury.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
