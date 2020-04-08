Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Michael Alex Bryson

Michael Alex Bryson, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested April 7 for alleged interference with a peace officer, intending to cause bodily injury to a peace officer; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.

Floyd Rain James Stocks

Floyd Rain James Stocks, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested April 7 on a warrant.

Spencer Dale Cottrell

Spencer Dale Cottrell, 48, of Rock Springs was arrested April 7 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.

GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Thomas Richard Crofutt

Thomas Richard Crofutt, 50, of Green River was arrested April 7 on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Ashley Nicole Taylor Patton

Ashley Nicole Taylor Patton, 21, of Minot, North Dakota was arrested April 7 for alleged burglary and theft, more than $1,000.

For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.

